Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IT opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.66. Gartner has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $334,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,100,794. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

