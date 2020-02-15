GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 14.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $6,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

GLOG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 1,203,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,688. The company has a market cap of $500.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. GasLog has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Equities analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

