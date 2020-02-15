Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $46.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009963 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,090,634 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

