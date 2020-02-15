Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $334,103.00 and approximately $3,373.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,168,259,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.