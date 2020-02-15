Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $64.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.17 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $75.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $216.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.26 million to $218.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.90 million, with estimates ranging from $269.15 million to $302.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

