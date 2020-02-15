Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) versus DryShips (NYSE:DRYS) Head to Head Analysis

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and DryShips’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $367.52 million 0.89 -$32.94 million $0.64 12.19 DryShips $186.13 million 2.46 $21.78 million N/A N/A

DryShips has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and DryShips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -9.82% -1.45% -0.94% DryShips 3.38% 2.87% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and DryShips, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60 DryShips 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than DryShips.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of DryShips shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DryShips has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats DryShips on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 5, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 2 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Tanker segment provides transportation services for crude and refined petroleum cargoes. The Gas Carrier segment offers transportation services for liquefied gas cargoes. The Offshore Support segment provides offshore support services to the global offshore energy industry. As of May 29, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 34 vessels, including 11 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 4 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

