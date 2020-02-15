Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $117.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

