Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.29% of Generac worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 233,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Generac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 102,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 1,531,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,262. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Generac’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

