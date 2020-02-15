General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2,101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,344 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,944,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,799,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

