General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

