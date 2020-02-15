GenesisX Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market cap of $41,900.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,828,877 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

