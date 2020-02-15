GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 289,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,727. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,225 shares of company stock worth $445,697. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

