Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Gentex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Gentex by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after buying an additional 2,007,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gentex by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 1,182,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,927. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.