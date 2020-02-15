GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,040.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $635,545.00 and $1,040.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00798153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068964 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006723 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.