GET Protocol (GET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,296.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $61,296.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.