Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gevo an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,739. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative net margin of 119.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Research analysts expect that Gevo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 34.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

