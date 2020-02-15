Gexan (GEX) Reaches Market Cap of $55,932.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $55,932.00 and approximately $3,796.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.01234112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047346 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00221671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,907,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,590,823 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

