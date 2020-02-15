Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bithumb, Bibox and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.03158743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00152083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Binance, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, Bithumb, Allbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

