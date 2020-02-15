GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,392.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $160,392.00 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,968.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.99 or 0.02718386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.04525104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00799049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00916649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00105938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009697 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00662210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

