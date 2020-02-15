Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.54 ($3.62).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Glencore stock traded down GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 233.95 ($3.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,763,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.73. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.63.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

