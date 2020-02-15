Glenview Trust Co Acquires 676 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.