Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $399.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average of $330.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.