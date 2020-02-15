Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,030 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

