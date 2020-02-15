Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,245 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

