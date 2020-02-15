Glenview Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.