Glenview Trust Co Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

