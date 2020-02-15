Glenview Trust Co Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,681,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.