Glenview Trust Co Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

