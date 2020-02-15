Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

