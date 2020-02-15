Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.