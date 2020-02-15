Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,513 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,246.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.15 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

