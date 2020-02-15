Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.56 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.