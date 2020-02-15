Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

