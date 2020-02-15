Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,196 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.