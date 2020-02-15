Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,769 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of COP opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

