Glenview Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $234.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $183.30 and a 1 year high of $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

