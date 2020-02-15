Glenview Trust Co Sells 69,172 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,172 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.19% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $3,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 220,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 117,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 88,644 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

