Glenview Trust Co Sells 7,738 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

