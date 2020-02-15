Glenview Trust Co Sells 814 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $333.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

