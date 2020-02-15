Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $18,143.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027929 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006499 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,930,437 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

