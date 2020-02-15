Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.37. 1,801,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.