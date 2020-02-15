Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $98,489.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

