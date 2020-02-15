Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $110.95. 288,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,287. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,019 shares of company stock worth $1,591,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,067,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,847,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,280,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

