GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, GoByte has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $332,068.00 and approximately $9,845.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,918,567 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

