Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 4,442 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $67.27 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

