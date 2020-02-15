GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Capitalization Achieves $27,893.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $27,893.00 and $38,829.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

