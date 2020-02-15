GoldBlocks (GB) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $43,164.00 and $6.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01230754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000844 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

