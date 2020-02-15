GoldCoin (GLC) Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $586,176.00 and $373.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00799049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000863 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.