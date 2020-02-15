Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 93,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The company has a market capitalization of $576.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 155.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

