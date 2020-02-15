GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $206,576.00 and $4,199.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003173 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

